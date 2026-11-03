Hillar Moore III wins 4th term as East Baton Rouge DA

Hillar Moore III won a fourth term as East Baton Rouge District Attorney Tuesday, defeating Ryan Thompson — his first challenger in years.

Moore pulled ahead early and kept his lead as the night went on. He ultimately took home over 57% of the vote, according to multiple outlets that called the race.

Moore’s re-election earns him a fourth 6-year term, marking a 24-year tenure when this one’s up.

Moore said he plans to continue the work he’s already been doing. He said he is thinking about the upcoming city parish budget. He’s working to secure funding for his office, which he says is severely underfunded.

In his concession speech, Thompson called Moore "the next district attorney" of East Baton Rouge Parish, but said he is still waiting for all votes to be tallied.