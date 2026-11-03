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Hillar Moore III wins 4th term as East Baton Rouge DA

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Alex Cox
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:49 PM CST
Hillar Moore III
Courtesy Photo
Hillar Moore III

Hillar Moore III won a fourth term as East Baton Rouge District Attorney Tuesday, defeating Ryan Thompson — his first challenger in years.

Moore pulled ahead early and kept his lead as the night went on. He ultimately took home over 57% of the vote, according to multiple outlets that called the race.

Moore’s re-election earns him a fourth 6-year term, marking a 24-year tenure when this one’s up.

Moore said he plans to continue the work he’s already been doing. He said he is thinking about the upcoming city parish budget. He’s working to secure funding for his office, which he says is severely underfunded.

In his concession speech, Thompson called Moore "the next district attorney" of East Baton Rouge Parish, but said he is still waiting for all votes to be tallied.

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Louisiana News
Alex Cox
Alex Cox is a corps member of Report for America, an organization that pairs journalists with local news organizations to help them serve their communities. They will be covering St. George's split from Baton Rouge and how it may impact marginalized communities.
See stories by Alex Cox

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