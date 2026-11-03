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Judge considers motion to dismiss Lindsay Clancy's case

NPR | By Deborah Becker
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:42 AM CST

A Massachusetts judge is weighing a motion to dismiss the case of Lindsay Clancy, who was charged with murdering her three children. Here's what could come next in the case.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Deborah Becker

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