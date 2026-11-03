Judge considers motion to dismiss Lindsay Clancy's case
A Massachusetts judge is weighing a motion to dismiss the case of Lindsay Clancy, who was charged with murdering her three children. Here's what could come next in the case.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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A Massachusetts judge is weighing a motion to dismiss the case of Lindsay Clancy, who was charged with murdering her three children. Here's what could come next in the case.
Copyright 2026 NPR