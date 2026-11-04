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Democrats win big in Texas

NPR | By Ashley Lopez
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM CST

Democrats didn't just win the U.S. Senate and governor races in Texas. They won every statewide contest and will take control of the Texas House, making the state a blue one, at least for now.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas.

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