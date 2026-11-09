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The business of El Niño

NPR | By Ava Berger
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:21 PM CST

El Niño is expected to bring wild weather, but it's also business opportunity for some. Contractors are booked up as homeowners prepare for heavy rains and ski resorts gear up to cash in on snow.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ava Berger

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