Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Take a look, it's in his book: LeVar Burton writes a memoir: The longtime host of Reading Rainbow is telling his own story. Burton opened a window to the past in Roots and helped imagine a different future on Star Trek. His new memoir is Take My Word for It.

Documentary trains its lens on celebrity photographer Richard Avedon: Over the course of 60 years, Avedon captured iconic images of everyone from Audrey Hepburn to James Baldwin and The Beatles. Avedon puts that long career, and life, into revealing perspective.

For opera's Anthony Roth Costanzo, singing countertenor is a joyful catharsis: Costanzo is a countertenor — a man who can sing in the range of female voices. He sings opera and a Hawaiian song in our studio, and talks about his new memoir, which includes a history of castrati.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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