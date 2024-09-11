List: Shelters open ahead of Hurricane Francine

Many Louisiana residents will need to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Francine, which is forecast to hit the coast as a Category 1 storm Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Shelters have begun opening in coastal areas for people with special needs, pets, and the general population.

Those seeking shelter are being told to bring their own bedding, and at least two days worth of food, water, medicine and other essentials.

Here's a list of shelters that are open or plan to open ahead of the storm.

Jefferson Parish

Terrytown Playground, 641 Heritage Avenue, Terrytown

Lafourche Parish

Lockport Community Center 5610 LA-1, Lockport

New Orleans

The Office Of Homeless Services And Strategy has begun outreach efforts with unhoused and vulnerable populations to assist with transporting them to the NORD Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad St.) to shelter in place until Thursday.

Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish Multipurpose Center, 333 F. Edward Hebert Boulevard, Belle Chasse

St. Charles Parish

Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling (Opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday)

The facility is a shelter of last resort. IDs will be checked, and only St. Charles Parish residents will be admitted.

St. James Parish

West Bank Reception Hall, 2455 Highway 18, Vacherie (Opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday)

Lutcher Senior Center, 2631 Louisiana Avenue, Lutcher (Opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday)

Residents who need help with transportation can call the Citizen Service Center at 225-562-2500.

St. John the Baptist Parish

East St. John Preparatory School, 200 Ory Drive, LaPlace (Opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday)

West St. John High School Gymnasium, 480 LA-3127, Edgard (Opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday)

Residents who need help with transportation can call 985-652-6338 or 985-652-2222.

Tangipahoa Parish

Restoration Church, 22494 U.S. Highway 190, Robert

Amite Community Center, 212 E. Oak Street, Amite

Brown’s Chapel, 70427 Martin Luther King Drive

The parish noted they are solely “shelters of last resort.”

“We understand that conditions at home may be uncomfortable for most of our residents; however, we are limiting placement in our shelters strictly provide a roof for those who do not have one,” Parish President Robby Miller said.

Terrebonne Parish

Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street, Houma

