2026 Holiday Market at HNOC
2026 Holiday Market at HNOC
Join us for HNOC’s annual Holiday Market celebrating local artists and makers! Browse wares from a dozen local vendors in our historic French Quarter courtyard, while enjoying live music by the New Orleans Jazz Vipers from noon to 3 p.m. Our Publications department will also host a book signing for Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions with author Allison Fensterstock from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public.
HNOC members will receive complimentary mimosas during our member appreciation hours from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Members also enjoy a 20% in-store discount throughout the day.
The Shop at the Collection
09:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Historic New Orleans Collection
info@hnoc.org
Artist Group Info
New Orleans Jazz Vipers
The Shop at the Collection
520 Royal StreetNew Orleans, Louisiana 70130
info@hnoc.org