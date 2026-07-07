2026 Holiday Market at HNOC

Join us for HNOC’s annual Holiday Market celebrating local artists and makers! Browse wares from a dozen local vendors in our historic French Quarter courtyard, while enjoying live music by the New Orleans Jazz Vipers from noon to 3 p.m. Our Publications department will also host a book signing for Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions with author Allison Fensterstock from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

HNOC members will receive complimentary mimosas during our member appreciation hours from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Members also enjoy a 20% in-store discount throughout the day.