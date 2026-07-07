21st Annual Drawathon

Come celebrate 21 years of drawing by participating in this year’s Draw-a-thon! It is the only event of its kind in the city of New Orleans—a free, all-ages marathon drawing experience with all art materials provided.

The 24-hour event is punctuated by two-hour drawing workshops developed by local artists and arts educators, designed to encourage participants to fully experience and study the art of drawing. The event’s environment is constantly changing, illuminated by what is being taught and drawn.

There will be ongoing activities as well as structured events. You can choose your own adventure by hopping between workshops led by local artists such as Ron Bechet, Hannah Chalew, Stan Danley, Chris Deris, Angela Driscoll, Courtney Egan, James Goedert, Laura Gipson, Susan Gisleson, Kenny Harrison, Kourtney Keller, Chris Leaux, Caesar Meadows, jackie sumell, Francis Wong, and many others. Ongoing activities include the Amazing Draw-a-tron 3000, Whimsy Post, Figure Drawing, and much, much more.

There is a powerful simplicity to Draw-a-thon, where an adult can feel like a child again and a child can feel like the architect of their own universe, all through the magic of a piece of wood filled with graphite and clay. Folks can come and go as they please; stay an hour or two or ten or twelve—or the entire twenty-four. You choose how you want to experience it.

A complete schedule will be available November 24 on Instagram: @drawathonnola.