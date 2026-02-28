🏇 The 7th Annual Human Horse Races returns to New Orleans this Thanksgiving!

Get ready for a race day unlike any other, where the humans are the horses! This one-of-a-kind New Orleans tradition brings together outrageous costumed racers, live music, costume contests, carnival games, local food and art vendors, and plenty of good old-fashioned horseplay.

Dress to impress, pick your favorite horse, and cheer on the competition as teams of humans race their way to glory, all while supporting horse welfare and celebrating creativity, community, and play.

Thursday, November 26, 2026 | 11 AM–4 PM Easton Park | 3141 Toulouse St., New Orleans

Fun for all ages, with adult and family races, a kids track, and entertainment throughout the day.