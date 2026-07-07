An Evening with M.L. Rio

M.L Rio, bestselling author of If We Were Villains and Graveyard Shift is hitting the road to celebrate the paperback release of Hot Wax, the story of a woman who is haunted by her rock-and-roll childhood and begins a reckless mission to find the truth behind a long-ago tragedy.

We're excited to welcome M.L. to New Orleans on Thursday, October 29 at 7pm. She'll be joined in conversation by music and culture writer Alison Fensterstock.

After the discussion, we’ll open the floor for audience questions and wrap up with a meet-and-greet–style signing line. Copies of both author's books will be available for purchase, and you’re welcome to bring along any additional titles from home to have signed as well.