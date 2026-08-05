Archives After Dark: Bite Club

Join TUSC for our third annual Archives After Dark event! This year, we’re celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire by showcasing materials related to the novel’s publication and adaptations.

But vampires are only the beginning! Exploring the broader world of twentieth-century horror, this year’s event will also feature pulp paperbacks, peculiar artifacts, and unexpected oddities from our collections.

Enjoy free tarot card readings with Madame Jen, design your own pulp horror novel cover, and enter for a chance to take home some spooky souvenirs, including the new 50th anniversary edition of Interview with the Vampire and our Archives After Dark tote bags! All are welcome.