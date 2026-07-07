Beignet Fest returns Saturday, November 7 at New Orleans City Park's Festival Grounds! At Beignet Fest, beignets take center stage with an incredible lineup creative, mouthwatering twists to New Orleans' most beloved treat. This family-friendly event blends live Louisiana music, creative beignet dishes, and cultural experiences, all while supporting local autism programs. With a lively atmosphere and strong community focus, Beignet Fest has become a staple fall tradition in the city.

Fest goers will enjoy live music featuring local Louisiana talent including the Imagination Movers, Amanda Shaw, Maggie Koerner, Dragon Smoke, and DJ Flowerchild.

Tickets are on sale and include general admission as well as VIP options. Children 10 and under are free!