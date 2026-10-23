Bradley Hunter Welch, Organ Recital

Bradley Hunter Welch, resident organist of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and first-prize winner of the Dallas International Organ Competition, in recital on the Létourneau organ at St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Friday, November 13, 7:30 p.m.

Free and open to all.

Dr. Welch will also lead a masterclass with local organ students on Saturday, November 14, at 10:00 a.m.