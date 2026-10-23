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Bradley Hunter Welch, Organ Recital

Bradley Hunter Welch, Organ Recital

Bradley Hunter Welch, resident organist of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and first-prize winner of the Dallas International Organ Competition, in recital on the Létourneau organ at St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church.
Friday, November 13, 7:30 p.m.
Free and open to all.
Dr. Welch will also lead a masterclass with local organ students on Saturday, November 14, at 10:00 a.m.

St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church
1545 State Street
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana 70118
(504) 897-0101
https://www.scapc.org/