Brian King: Both Sides of the Classical Guitar

The guitar holds a unique space in modern music due to its flexibility across multiple genres. The instrument and its forerunners have a rich history in western classical tradition as well as in other genres. Brian King, New Orleans-based classical guitarist, aims to highlight that diversity by featuring arrangements of folk and jazz music, Brazilian music, and original compositions as well as showcasing the theorbo - a peculiar 17th-century baroque instrument with 14 strings that is over five feet long.

"Both Sides of the Classical Guitar" is the inaugural concert of the New Orleans Guitar Society who's mission is to support the guitar in the Crescent City. Building on the rich cultural legacy of legendary local guitarists, the society presents a yearly concert series and an annual guitar drive for the benefit of students throughout the city – carrying the tradition forward.