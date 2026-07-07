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Brian King: Both Sides of the Classical Guitar

Brian King: Both Sides of the Classical Guitar

The guitar holds a unique space in modern music due to its flexibility across multiple genres. The instrument and its forerunners have a rich history in western classical tradition as well as in other genres. Brian King, New Orleans-based classical guitarist, aims to highlight that diversity by featuring arrangements of folk and jazz music, Brazilian music, and original compositions as well as showcasing the theorbo - a peculiar 17th-century baroque instrument with 14 strings that is over five feet long.

"Both Sides of the Classical Guitar" is the inaugural concert of the New Orleans Guitar Society who's mission is to support the guitar in the Crescent City. Building on the rich cultural legacy of legendary local guitarists, the society presents a yearly concert series and an annual guitar drive for the benefit of students throughout the city – carrying the tradition forward.

St. Charles Ave. Presbysterian Church
07:30 PM - 08:45 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

New Orleans Guitar Society
(504) 446-8235
https://www.neworleansguitarsociety.org/

Artist Group Info

Brian King
connect@briankingguitarist.com
briankingguitarist.com
St. Charles Ave. Presbysterian Church
1545 State St.
New Orleans, Louisiana 70118