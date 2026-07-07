Bunny Matthews: Discussion and Book Signing with Michael Tisserand and Alison Fensterstock

Join Book Banter Books and the St. Tammany Art Association for a special event celebrating Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions with authors Michael Tisserand and Alison Fensterstock.

Discover the world of Bunny Matthews, the beloved New Orleans cartoonist best known for his sharp wit, distinctive artistic style, and unforgettable characters. Tisserand and Fensterstock will present a closer look at Matthews’ comic strips featuring the Northshore, exploring the people, places, and local quirks that inspired his work and made his art such a memorable part of our cultural landscape.

Following the presentation, Michael Tisserand and Alison Fensterstock will sign copies of their book. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Bunny Matthews, a lover of local history, or simply curious about the art and characters that capture the spirit of a place, this is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate one of Louisiana’s distinctive creative voices.