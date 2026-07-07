Cocktail Party and Book Signing with authors Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand
Cocktail Party and Book Signing with authors Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand
Join Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions authors Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand for a fun pre-holidays cocktail party and book signing.
The Garden District Book Shop
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
The Garden District Book Shop
2727 Prytania StreetNew Orleans, Louisiana 70130
5048952266
gardendistrictbookshop@gmail.com