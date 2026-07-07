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Cocktail Party and Book Signing with authors Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand

Cocktail Party and Book Signing with authors Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand

Join Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions authors Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand for a fun pre-holidays cocktail party and book signing.

The Garden District Book Shop
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
The Garden District Book Shop
2727 Prytania Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
5048952266
gardendistrictbookshop@gmail.com
https://www.gardendistrictbookshop.com/