Concert of Sacred Music at Holy Name of Jesus Church
Concert of Sacred Music at Holy Name of Jesus Church
On Sunday afternoon, November 8th, the Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies at Loyola University New Orleans will be hosting a concert of sacred music to be performed at Holy Name of Jesus Church beginning at 3pm. This event is free and open to the public.
Holy Name of Jesus Parish Church
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Loyola University New Orleans
7185781959
rbanders@loyno.edu
Artist Group Info
rbanders@loyno.edu
Holy Name of Jesus Parish Church
6367 St. Charles Ave.New Orleans, Louisiana 70118
7185781959
rbanders@loyno.edu