Courtyard Sessions: “Cider and Song” featuring the Lynn Drury Band

Join us for an autumn-themed evening featuring singer-songwriter Lynn Drury and her distinct New Orleans Americana style, dubbed “NOLAmericana.” Celebrating the connection between song, storytelling, and place, Drury’s music will invite us to consider the enduring role of musicians in capturing experiences and memories. Enjoy an acoustic evening of cider and song in HNOC’s picturesque courtyard. Attendees are encouraged to wear fall colors.

A cashless bar will be available during two back-to-back 45-minute sets. Admission is free for HNOC members and $10 for nonmembers. Standing room only; limited seating is available for guests with accessibility needs.

Courtyard Sessions are presented as part of French Quarter Fridays, featuring live music, happy hours, and engaging activities in HNOC’s French Quarter courtyard.