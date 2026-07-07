The New Orleans Healing Center and La Source Ancienne Ounfo invite you to experience the vibrant traditions of Day of the Dead and Fet Gede (the Haitian Day of the Dead). For 45 years, La Source Ancienne Ounfo, a New Orleans-based Vodou society, has celebrated the Day of the Dead/Fet Gede with an annual Vodou ceremony. The celebration offers a comforting reminder that our Dead are not gone, and we can honor and visit with them as a community. In turn, our memory of them keeps their spirits alive and present.