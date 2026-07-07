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Day of the Dead and Fet Gede

Day of the Dead and Fet Gede

The New Orleans Healing Center and La Source Ancienne Ounfo invite you to experience the vibrant traditions of Day of the Dead and Fet Gede (the Haitian Day of the Dead). For 45 years, La Source Ancienne Ounfo, a New Orleans-based Vodou society, has celebrated the Day of the Dead/Fet Gede with an annual Vodou ceremony. The celebration offers a comforting reminder that our Dead are not gone, and we can honor and visit with them as a community. In turn, our memory of them keeps their spirits alive and present.

New Orleans Healing Center
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

New Orleans Healing Center
504-459-9120
info@fetgede.org
http://fetgede.org
New Orleans Healing Center
2372 Saint Claude Ave
New Orleans, Louisiana 70117
504-459-9120
admin@nohc.org
http://nohc.org