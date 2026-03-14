On Christmas Eve, Hotel Monteleone’s signature Criollo Restaurant will offer The Feast of the Seven Fishes – an exclusive 8-course prix-fixe menu for Christmas Eve dinner – for $150 plus tax and gratuity per person not including beverages. Your $50 prepaid deposit will be applied toward your final bill on the evening of your reservation.

Attendees can delight in this elegant and time-honored culinary journey to celebrate La Vigilia — the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Each course pays tribute to the flavors of the Gulf and beyond, honoring the Italian-coastal cuisine and rich traditions of Christmas Eve with seafood at the heart of every dish. From light and delicate to bold and savory, this meal is crafted to awaken the senses and warm the soul.