Feys Gone Wild: An Immersive Adult Ren Faire Experience

You are weary from your travels but the sounds of merriment catch your attention; they're coming from a nearby queer cabaret & inn known for its risqué entertainment & the friendliness of the magical beings who work there. Grab an ale, watch the stage show, and party with these extraordinary magical beings for just a bit of gold in this risque take on the Ren Faire!

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

For just one night, let us transport you to another realm where you can watch a pixie perform a striptease, table dance with a demon, have your fortune told by an elf, sing a shanty with a pirate bard, get romance tips from a goblin, and when you're partied out, let our cleric revivify you with a healing potion delivered via body shot! Go on a quest to have the best night of your life at this unique immersive experience designed for the wild at heart.

Tipping is highly encouraged! <3

Costumes encouraged but in no way required.

Interacting with our Fey Babes is highly recommended & is the only way to complete Quests! Earn rewards for each quest you complete!

NOTE: Please be aware that some of the Fey you meet may be tricksters, scoundrels, or wicked enchanters/enchantresses. We assume no responsibility for the impish whims of our staff. Keep your wits about you, be respectful, and when all else fails, remember that the easiest way to get a Fey to like you is by giving them money.

ABOUT QUESTS

Each guest will be given a Quest by our resident magical Quest Giver upon entry. You are not required to complete your quest, but it's way more fun if you do! When you complete your quest, return to the Quest Giver & receive a reward. You may ask the Quest Giver to grant you as many quests as you like and will receive rewards for each one you complete.

ABOUT OUR FEY BABES

Combining the art of the tease with roleplaying, improv, circus, sideshow, magic, and other extraordinary abilities, let our Fey Babes enchant and enthrall you! Each performer will do stage sets as well as interact with guests on the floor as original characters that they've either created just for this occasion or perhaps ones they've played for for numerous TTRPG sessions and have always wanted to bring to life.

Note: Our performers are required to embody the magical fey beings they've chosen to become ALL NIGHT. Please don't ask them personal questions or try to force them to break character. It's a jerk move.

The Original Nite Cap, 1300 St. Bernard Ave., 2nd Floor, New Orleans, LA

Doors at 10p | Welcome Ceremony at 10:30p

Featuring a rotating cast & crew of New Orleans’ most incredible entertainers all as original characters with unique backstories and special skills which including...

Xena Zeit-Geist as the Madam

Phoenix Phantasma as the DJ

Sebastian Stardust as the Guard

Ivy as the Quest Giver & Goddess of Chance

Olive as the Stage Mage

JD as the Door Guard

Ooops the Clown as the Fortuneteller

DANCERS

Ramona Rose

Xena Zeit-Geist

& More To Be Announced Soon...