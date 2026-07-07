New Orleans will celebrate fitness, health and wellness during the inaugural Fit Fête Weekend, Nov. 13-14, at New Orleans City Park. The two-day event will feature the New Orleans Community Games, the return of the New Orleans Marathon and the free WELLNXT NOLA Health & Wellness Festival at Tad Gormley Stadium. Open to the public, WELLNXT will offer interactive wellness experiences, fitness classes, educational workshops, health screenings, live entertainment and activities for all ages and fitness levels. Festival doors open at 8 a.m. both days, and advance registration is encouraged at NewOrleans.com/health. For more information, visit NewOrleans.com/fit-fete.