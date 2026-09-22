Galactic Park: a Galactic Outcasts Novel, launch party

New Orleans Author Bradlee C. Walton Launches New Sci-Fi Adventure Galactic Park

A down-on-her-luck captain, a deadly starship, murderous robots, mutant Berserkers—and one very bad day in space

NEW ORLEANS, LA — September 22, 2026 — New Orleans author Bradlee C. Walton is releasing his science fiction adventure novel, Galactic Park, on September 22, 2026. The self-published novel will be available in paperback and Kindle editions through Amazon and at select local New Orleans bookstores.

Captain Renee Thorne has had a streak of bad luck running back to…well, always. Her smuggling ship, the Bonita, manages to limp along thanks to a mechanic whose past could catch up with them at any time. She constantly fights with the ship’s beefy enforcer. Debts keep piling up. No one respects her piratical flair. But things are finally looking up. She has the contract of a lifetime –steal critical data from the starship Zoobilee– and just the smart-aleck hacker for the job.

Of course everything goes horribly wrong.

The Zoobilee has environments from hundreds of worlds: a rainbow forest, mountains, deserts, oceans that hover in the air… and all the terrifying creatures that live in them. The ship’s security robots are cheerfully murderous. The colossal hull rusts inside-out from a mysterious source. Worst of all, the Zoobilee’s human crew has mutated into Berserkers- metal absorbing, mindless ragers with ferocious strength. Trapped aboard, the smugglers must fight stem-to-stern to survive– and pull off their heist, if they play their cards right.

About the Author

Bradlee C. Walton lives in New Orleans with his wife Mary, where they get up to mischief constantly. Bradlee earned a Language Arts Education degree from the University of Oklahoma and then promptly did not teach. He has held many jobs: paper boy, waiter, cook at a county jail, French Quarter balcony landscaper, massage therapist, WWII Museum gift shop guy, piping designer, and owner of Rook Towers doing custom 3D printing. His hobbies include growing figs, making hot sauce, painting, playing every board game, oh! and writing. He’d like to write full time so please tell all your agent friends that you hang out with to call him.

