Gesualdo Six - Internationally famous choral group - In Concert
Gesualdo Six - Internationally famous choral group - In Concert
The internationally renowned Choral ensemble, Gesualdo Six, presents a program based on the evening service of Compline. They sing music of Tallis, Sheppard, Hildegard, and others.
"Their sound seemed to float in mid-air before reaching the ears of the rapt audience .... every line, every gorgeous texture was radiantly clear." The Times
Christ Church Cathedral
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Christ Church Cathedral
(504) 895-6602
jarrettfollette@cccnola.org
Christ Church Cathedral
2919 St. Charles AveNew Orleans, Louisiana 70115
(504) 895-6602
info@cccnola.org