Good Measure x Liquid Death Presents : Twin Peaks Halloween Bash
Good Measure x Liquid Death Presents : Twin Peaks Halloween Bash
The Barnett’s live music venue, Good Measure, will host a free Halloween bash on October 31 featuring drink specials and live music from local New Orleans DJ duo Twin Peaks from 8 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy spooky treats from Liquid Death.
The event will also feature three custom Liquid Death cocktails:
Cemetery Spritz – Made with vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and Liquid Death Dead Billionaire.
Graveyard Ranch Water – Made with tequila blanco and Liquid Death Severed Lime.
Peachy Keen Cooler – Made with vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, lime juice, and Liquid Death Rest in Peace
Good Measure
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Good Measure
600 Carondelet StNew Orleans, Louisiana 70130