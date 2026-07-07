Good Measure x Liquid Death Presents : Twin Peaks Halloween Bash

The Barnett’s live music venue, Good Measure, will host a free Halloween bash on October 31 featuring drink specials and live music from local New Orleans DJ duo Twin Peaks from 8 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy spooky treats from Liquid Death.

The event will also feature three custom Liquid Death cocktails:

Cemetery Spritz – Made with vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and Liquid Death Dead Billionaire.

Graveyard Ranch Water – Made with tequila blanco and Liquid Death Severed Lime.

Peachy Keen Cooler – Made with vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, lime juice, and Liquid Death Rest in Peace