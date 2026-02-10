HNOC Chess Club Presents: Chess Fest 2026

Chess lovers of all ages are invited to the fifth annual HNOC Chess Fest, presented by HNOC’s Chess Club! Each year, Chess Fest participants enjoy the opportunity to meet other chess players from around the city, craft DIY chessboards, play chess puzzle games, move as “human chess pieces” on a giant chessboard, join a friendly fast-chess tournament, and more. And because Chess Fest falls on Halloween this year, all participants are invited to come dressed in their spookiest (or chess-themed) attire for our annual costume contest!

Whether you’re already an experienced player or someone just curious about learning the fundamentals of the game, HNOC’s youth-led Chess Fest is the place to be.

Admission to Chess Fest is free, but registration is required.

