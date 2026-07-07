HNOC Family Day: American Revolution

In celebration of the final month of American Revolution: The Augmented Exhibition, HNOC invites community members and museum lovers of all ages to Family Day. Presented in collaboration with Young Audiences of Louisiana (YALA), this free event will feature art activities as well as a chance to learn Revolutionary-era military drills, and more! Staff will have timed-entry tickets to American Revolution available, and visitors are welcome to explore our other exhibitions on view.

Family Day is free and open to the public; registration is encouraged.