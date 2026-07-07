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Hope Gala

Hope Gala

Join us for a delightful evening of dancing and dining at Mercy Family Center’s Hope Gala on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., hosted at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

This special evening brings together dedicated supporters to champion a vital cause: providing critical mental health care in our clinics and funding essential school- and community-based mental health programs like Project Fleur-de-lis.

The Hope Gala will feature a lively musical performance by The New Orleans Mystics and a delicious buffet by American Sector Catering as well as a silent auction and raffle.

Mercy Family Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with clinics in Metairie and Mandeville. As an outpatient behavioral health provider, it is dedicated to the mental health and well-being of children, adolescents, and adults across the Greater New Orleans area. And 65% of the care that is provided is covered by Medicaid, fee-assisted, or free. Your support for this event provides funding for charity care in their clinics and mental health services in schools/community groups. In short, Mercy Family Center helps so many people who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to receive care. Join us!

The National World War II Museum
$150 (Individual ticket)
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mercy Family Center
504-838-8283
Rex.Menasco@mercy.net
https://www.mercy.net/practice/mercy-family-center-metairie/
The National World War II Museum
945 Magazine St.
New Orleans , Louisiana 70130