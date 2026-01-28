Largest Gathering of Jason Voorhies Ever

Attempting to set a World Record of having the most people dressed as Jason.

Largest gathering of Jason Voorhees EVER!!

Get ready for the biggest Jason Voorhees meetup on November 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Central Time)!

Participate size: 350

CRITERIA FOR ATTENDANCE : must be in costume

COSTUME: any mask depcited in movies. Any outfit Jason wore in movies.

A photo will be taken as proof of criteria being met for record.