Largest Gathering of Jason Voorhies Ever
Largest Gathering of Jason Voorhies Ever
Attempting to set a World Record of having the most people dressed as Jason.
Largest gathering of Jason Voorhees EVER!!
Get ready for the biggest Jason Voorhees meetup on November 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Central Time)!
Participate size: 350
CRITERIA FOR ATTENDANCE : must be in costume
COSTUME: any mask depcited in movies. Any outfit Jason wore in movies.
A photo will be taken as proof of criteria being met for record.
The Howlin Wolf
01:15 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
The Howlin Wolf
907 S Peters StNew Orleans, Louisiana 70130