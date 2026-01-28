© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Largest Gathering of Jason Voorhies Ever

Largest Gathering of Jason Voorhies Ever

Attempting to set a World Record of having the most people dressed as Jason.
Largest gathering of Jason Voorhees EVER!!
Get ready for the biggest Jason Voorhees meetup on November 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM (Central Time)!
Participate size: 350
CRITERIA FOR ATTENDANCE : must be in costume
COSTUME: any mask depcited in movies. Any outfit Jason wore in movies.
A photo will be taken as proof of criteria being met for record.

The Howlin Wolf
01:15 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
The Howlin Wolf
907 S Peters St
New Orleans, Louisiana 70130