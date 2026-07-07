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Lights on the Lake

Lights on the Lake

Pontchartrain Conservancy is hosting its 13th annual Lights on the Lake holiday celebration at the New Canal Lighthouse! This family-friendly, holiday event provides the best view of the annual West End Boat Parade along with hands-on activities and live entertainment for the whole family. In addition to viewing the West End Boat Parade, families can enjoy, hands-on STEM activities and sustainable crafts for the kids, holiday shopping inside the Pontchartrain Conservancy gift shop and live entertainment from local choirs and dance troops. Several food trucks will be on site serving up tasty treats. Hot chocolate and other festive drinks will also be available for purchase.

The New Canal Lighthouse
$10
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pontchartrain Conservancy
504-282-2134
info@scienceforourcoast.org
https://scienceforourcoast.org/events
The New Canal Lighthouse
8001 Lakeshore Drive
New Orleans, Louisiana 70124
504-282-2134
info@scienceforourcoast.org
https://scienceforourcoast.org/events