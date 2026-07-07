Louisiana Creole Research Association's 22nd Annual Conference 2026

Louisiana Creole Research Association 22nd Annual Conference: October 17-18, 2026

New Orleans, Louisiana

PRESS RELEASE: Immediate Release

The Louisiana Creole Research Association’s (LA Creole’s) 22nd Annual Conference weekend, October 17 & 18, 2026, includes the Saturday of noted Conference speakers, in collaboration with the Louisiana Archives and Manuscripts Association (LAMA). The full day Conference will be at the Convocation Center Annex at Xavier University of New Orleans, Louisiana. Registrations for on-line streaming and in-person attendance are available through the LA Creole website, www.lacreole.org . The Conference theme is “LA Creole in the Archives: Our History Lives Here.” The Sunday Brunch, with dancing, is October 18, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Laelah’s Gallery.

The heart of the weekend's activity rests in its day-long Conference program, on Saturday, October 18th, from 9 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., all things archives. The day begins with a documentary and discussion on family research; followed by LAMA’s workshop featuring leading specialists in archival research; a rendering of international and domestic use of archives; as well as attorneys who will discuss genealogical research as intellectual property and how to think about it as family legacy. Additionally, thanks to a generous grant from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, noted jazz musician will present a lecture with demonstrations by his quartet.

Presenters include: Vivian Broussard Guillory (attorney and genealogist), Vincent Barraza (Xavier University Archivist); Sarah Waits (Archivist, Archdiocese of New Orleans); Charles Jagneaux (Clerk of Court, St. Landry Parish); Brittanny Silva and Chrstina Bryant (City Archives & Special Collections, New Orleans Public Library); Ibrahima Seck (Director/Research Whitney Plantation Slavery Museum); Marie Breaux and Sheila Moragas (Attorneys); and Michael White (Jazz Musician/Lecturer).

The on-site Conference registration fee for the full day includes a complete traditional Creole meal.

Activities during lunch include: “Creole Bingo,” (with prizes) an exciting and fun event, which calls out cultural items that may be familiar to Conference attendees. Also, the annual Recognition and Founders’ awards will be presented to individuals notable for their contributions to the culture.

Thanks to the generous Jazz & Heritage Foundation Grant, the Sunday brunch features “The Headliners,” on October 18, 2026. You may purchase your ticket on the website, www.lacreole.org .

The Louisiana Creole Research Association (LA Creole) is a New Orleans-based, non-profit that advances family research, provides education and celebrates Creole history and culture.

Conference 2026 Flyers for LA Creole and LAMA conferences are attached. For interview and any queries, contact: Eva Semien Baham, Ph.D. – Contact: profbaham2@gmail.com cell: 985-788-4113

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