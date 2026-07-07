Lyons Street Fest RETURNS for its fourth year on April 3, 2027, for a celebration of community, local business, veterans, and great food and music! This year we're bringing more local music, local vendors, and more of those incredibly popular crawfish to-go plates. Lyons Street Fest is a nonprofit street festival bringing together the Uptown New Orleans and local veterans communities to support the New Orleans Veterans of Foreign Wars ongoing efforts to serve as a community checkpoint during emergencies, as well as providing necessary support for New Orleans veterans. Check our website for updates and info.