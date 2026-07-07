MONEY HILL GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB BRIDAL EXPO.
MONEY HILL GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB BRIDAL EXPO.
Plan your dream wedding! VIP experience, amazing vendors, prizes, tastings & your chance to win a 7- day honeymoon!
Money Hill Golf & Country Club
Bride and Groom Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
HERE COMES THE BRIDE, LLC
9859561262
lisaannlicciardi@gmail.com
Money Hill Golf & Country Club
100 Country Club DriveAbita springs, , Louisiana 70420
9859561262
greg@moneyhillcountryclub.com