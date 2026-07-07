“North Pole Nutrias” Holiday Happy Hour

Join HNOC for a special holiday film screening and happy hour featuring North Pole Nutrias, a 30-minute film written and created by New Orleans–based artist and puppeteer Miss Pussycat in 2002. The film, shot and directed by Rick Delaup, stars nutrias Dusty and Treasure with celebrity voicings by cartoonist Bunny Matthews as Dusty the Nutria, former Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee as the evil Virus, Chris Rose as Dog, Rio Hackford as Mr. Fiddle, and many more special guests!

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The film screening will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A featuring Miss Pussycat and Rick DeLaup. Light refreshments will be served after the program. Attendees are encouraged to wear holiday attire.

This program is presented in conjunction with HNOC’s exhibition and book Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions, and is part of French Quarter Fridays featuring live music, happy hours, and engaging activities in HNOC’s French Quarter courtyard.