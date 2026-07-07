Oktoberfest NOLA 2026

Deutsches Haus will once again bring Germany's favorite festival to New Orleans, on the banks of Bayou St. John, for six days across 3 weekends on October 9-10, 16-17, and 23-24, 2024.

Oktoberfest boasts a carefully curated menu of 28 biers including Berliner Weisse as they do in Berlin, with added fruit flavors, and imported favorites from Warsteiner, Paulaner, Späten, Franziskaner, Hacker-Pschorr, and Köstritzer Bitburger, as well as local craft beers by Urban South featuring several German styles.

Traditional German dishes and street foods are offered, including Schnitzel, Bratwurst, Knackwurst, Weiss Wurst, sauerkraut, rot kohl, goulash, Flammkuchen (German pizza), warm Bavarian pretzels, doner kebabs, and more!

Live music and performances from The Brats, Klaberheads, Wurst Case, plus the 610 Stompers. The Chicken Dance (and mascot) will be ever-present, as will the classic sounds of Volkstümliche Musik, a form of popular German music referred to as oom-pah music. Participate in (or watch) other activities, such as Masskrugstemmen (a beer stein-holding contest) or Schnitzelbank (a humorous German group sing-along).

The fest is open on Fridays from 4 PM to 10:30 PM and Saturdays from 1 PM to 10:30 PM. Tickets are $10. Children 12 years and younger are free. Come by kayak, car, Uber, Lyft, bike, bus, or foot. Lederhosen or dirndls are optional but welcomed.

Everyone is German during Oktoberfest and is invited to experience the German “Gemütlichkeit” welcoming spirit!

For more information, visit www.deutscheshaus.org/oktoberfest or

https://www.facebook.com/DeutschesHausNOLA/.