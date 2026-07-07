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Raphael Village Art Show at Coldwell Banker

Raphael Village Art Show at Coldwell Banker

An art exhibition of Guild members of Raphael Village opens on Saturday, October 3 to celebrate “Art for Arts Sake” annual events. This exhibit is a partnership between Raphael Village, which serves young adults with developmental disabilities, and real estate firm Coldwell Banker TEC. The show will be on view until December. It was co-curated by Dr. Thomasine Bartlett and Carol Leake. Founded on principles that integrate education, community life, life-sharing, and the arts to meet the needs of youth and adults with developmental disabilities, Raphael Village provides holistic learning programs, vocational training, and community for differently-abled people to be lovingly supported in mind, body and spirit throughout their lives, starting with The Guild at Raphael Village (an adult day program), The Hive (a Supported Employment program), and The Hearth (a future residential program). Raphael Village is located in the New Orleans Irish Channel. Learn more at http://www.raphaelvillage.org

Coldwell Banker
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Raphael Village
(504) 524-5955
info@raphaelvillage.org
http://www.raphaelvillage.org
Coldwell Banker
4500 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115
(504) 899-4040
margiei@cbtec.com
https://www.coldwellbanker.com/la/new-orleans/offices/coldwell-banker-tec/oid-P00400000FDdqRVz1NUlmuB2RqPHRJT27oDOg6U7