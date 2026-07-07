Researching Your Property’s History

Join the Historic New Orleans Collection for an exciting half-day seminar exploring four distinct resources available to anyone delving into New Orleans property research. HNOC staff will offer presentations on the notarial archives, historic city directories, and the Collins C. Diboll Vieux Carré Digital Survey, an extensive database that documents every individual lot and structure within the French Quarter. Guest speaker Judy Riffel will close out the day by presenting an overview of Spanish land grants in Louisiana and their principal repositories.

This seminar is designed for everyone with a particular focus on how property records can help with personal genealogical research. No prior research skills are necessary.

Admission is free with registration required.