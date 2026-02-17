RIPERION: a river story

An immersive found-object puppetry performance by Playdoh Puppet Productions

Enter a strange and enchanting world of creatures assembled from discarded pianos, driftwood, and debris gathered along the Mississippi River.

RIPERION is a 55-minute, wordless puppetry performance featuring live original music, water puppetry, and imaginative found-object theatre. Set in the shifting batture floodplains of Southeast Louisiana, the show follows a group of “Piano Creatures” as they struggle to make a home in a landscape constantly transformed by water.

Inspired in part by Macon Fry’s They Called Us River Rats, RIPERION draws on more than 150 years of Mississippi River history, exploring the lives of communities that have inhabited the land between the river and the levee.

Through salvaged materials, inventive puppetry, and atmospheric live music, RIPERION invites audiences to reflect on the relationship between humanity and the natural world, and the delicate boundaries between land and water.

Described by New Orleans Magazine as “a theatrical experience like none other,” RIPERION offers a visually captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

Presented by Playdoh Puppet Productions.

Tickets: Sliding scale, $15–$30