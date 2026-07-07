See it, Sing it. Where colors get loud.

A participatory music experience for families with babies 6 weeks to crawling. Includes gallery tour, live musician, and group circle.

The Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans and Joyful Sound Productions present See It, Sing It, a weekly participatory music series for new mothers and babies, newborn to crawling, November 9, 2026 through December 28, 2026. Sponsored in part by The Helis Foundation John Scott Center.

See It, Sing It embraces what happens when art and sound meet in the same room at the same time. Caregivers and babies walk through the current exhibition together. A musician watches and listens to how they respond and prepares customized music for the next phase. Then everyone gathers in a circle in the studio classroom, where the musician shares songs remembered from their own childhood, the group sings and dances together, and the session closes with something made by everyone in the room, grown directly from what they saw and heard in the gallery.

Tickets are $20 and sold through CACNO's website. Sessions are limited to 15 families. No musical experience required.