Shades of Praise Annual Christmas Concert
Shades of Praise Annual Christmas Concert
Shades of Praise is hosting its annual Gospel Christmas concert December 13th this year. Join us for an hour of Christmas music--soulful and spirited, traditional, contemporary and totally Gospel!
Unity Spiritual Center of New Orleans
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Shades of Praise Interracial Gospel Choir
shadesofpraisenola@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Shades of Praise Interracial Gospel Choir
shadesofpraisenola@gmail.com
Unity Spiritual Center of New Orleans
3722 St. Charles AveNew Orleans, Louisiana 70115