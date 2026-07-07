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Signs, Symbols and Stories — Opening Reception

Signs, Symbols and Stories — Opening Reception

Windsor Fine Art presents Signs, Symbols and Stories, a group exhibition featuring Robert Kipniss, Clara Kim, Mike Davis and Sean William Randall. Bringing together four distinctive visual languages, the exhibition explores esoteric and symbolic imagery through visual narratives shaped by memory, mystery and the subconscious. Paintings, prints, drawings and watercolors invite viewers to follow visual clues and discover the stories within each work.

The opening reception will take place Friday, October 23, 2026, from 5 to 8 PM at Windsor Fine Art, located at 540 Royal Street in the heart of the French Quarter. The event is free and open to the public.

Windsor Fine Art
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05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Windsor Fine Art
504-586-0202
Travis@windsorfineart.com
www.windsorfineart.com
Windsor Fine Art
540 Royal St
New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
4152722948
Travis@windsorfineart.com
www.windsorfineart.com