Spirits of the French Quarter: Free Self-Guided Ghost Walk

Free 90-minute ghost walk through the French Quarter, narrated on your phone by your own ghost. Any night Oct 1 to 31.

Six haunted stops through the French Quarter, narrated by a ghost. Free, any night in October.

Spirits of the French Quarter is a self-guided ghost walk inside the Apparish app. You start at St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 and finish at the Hotel Monteleone, about a mile and a half, around ninety minutes at your own pace. Along the way: Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop, the LaLaurie Mansion, the Bourbon Orleans, and Muriel's on Jackson Square. The narration is in the voice of the ghost you chose when you started the app, with turn-by-turn directions between stops, and at some stops there is a spirit to catch and keep.

No group, no tickets, no schedule. Go whenever you like between Oct 1 and Oct 31. Best after dark.

To start: download Apparish free on the App Store, open Ghost Tours, and pick Spirits of the French Quarter. Bring headphones and a charged phone.