Super Stand-up Saturday in Collaboration with New Orleans School of Comedy Arts
Super Stand-up Saturday in Collaboration with New Orleans School of Comedy Arts
Louisiana’s longest-running comedy marathon returns to the Lafon Arts Center for our Fall Comedy Showcase, transforming our Black Box Theatre into a high-energy comedy club for one unforgettable night.
After last year’s sold-out performance, this fast-paced showcase features an outstanding lineup of comedians from South Louisiana and beyond, delivering a variety of comedic styles and perspectives guaranteed to keep the laughs coming all evening long.
This is the first of two comedy showcases during the 2026–27 season. Be sure to check out our Spring Comedy Showcase as well.
Ages 21+
Black Box Theatre at the Lafon Arts Center
$25.00 – $35.00
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lafon Performing Arts Center
985-331-3670
Black Box Theatre at the Lafon Arts Center
275 Judge Dufresne Pwky.Luling, Louisiana 70070
985-331-3670