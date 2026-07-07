The Honey Gold Experience: An Immersive Audio Visual Journey

Honey Gold, an audiovisual experience created by Louisiana artists Sariah Sizemore and Taylor Matherne, makes its New Orleans debut on October 18, 2026, inside the Marigny Opera House.

Designed for relaxation and decompression, Honey Gold layers live instrumentation and song, spoken guidance, sound design, and immersive imagery into an open-ended experience that invites the mind to wander and each person to find their own meaning in the work.

For this performance, Sizemore and Matherne are collaborating with New Orleans artist Monica Rose Kelly, resident projectionist at the Marigny Opera House, to reimagine Honey Gold's visual environment for the space. Kelly will use video mapping to project Sizemore and Matherne's existing Honey Gold video collages across the opera house's walls, columns, and architectural details, while adding her own live light painting to the performance in real time. Similar to what they did for the Louisiana's Old State Capitol show, the result extends Honey Gold's visual language into the building's historic architecture itself, this time through a first-time collaboration with Kelly.

