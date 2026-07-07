The New Orleans High Society Hour: An Evening of Live Jazz and Burlesque

Your perfect New Orleans experience awaits at the Allways Lounge and Cabaret, the Pearl of the Marigny. Let’s spark something!

Experience the joy and titillation of our magic city LIVE at the Allways Lounge!

Join Miss Angie Z and a rotating cast of her intoxicating friends in a perfect night out in the Big Easy!

Fall in love as Miss Angie serenades you, backed by the good time tones of the New Orleans High Society Jazz band.

Featuring the best in New Orleans burlesque, and special touring guests, you'll thank your lucky stars that you made the decision to spend your Saturday with us. We sell out often and early, so get those tickets now!

We can't wait to host you, and raise a glass to our fair city and the sounds and sights that make it infamous and alluring.

VIP tickets include reserved premium seating.

Vueve Clicquot Champagne table includes two premium seats and a bottle of Vueve.

21+

In this venue, we celebrate all gender expressions and body types. We are excited to welcome you to the Allways Lounge and look forward to entertaining YOU!