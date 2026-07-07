The Spirit of Christmas at Destrehan Plantation 2026

Experience a little holiday magic at The Spirit of Christmas, returning to historic Destrehan Plantation in Destrehan, Louisiana, beginning November 27, 2026.

This family-friendly, walk-through Christmas light experience transforms five acres of the plantation grounds into a festive holiday setting, featuring more than 300 illuminated scenes, 50 decorated Christmas trees, a glowing light tunnel and a quarter-mile walking trail beneath the oaks.

Best of all, the event supports a wonderful cause. Proceeds benefit the Greater New Orleans Therapeutic Riding Center (GNOTRC), a nonprofit providing therapeutic horseback riding experiences for children and adults with disabilities.

Admission is just $5 per person, and children ages 4 and under are free.

The Spirit of Christmas is open November 27–29; December 4–6, 11–13 and 18–30, excluding December 24–25. Hours are 5:30–8:30 p.m. The event is closed during inclement weather.

Bring the family, enjoy the lights and help make a difference this Christmas!

Tickets and information: spiritofchristmasla.org