Join Mount Olivet & St. Vincent Cemeteries for a spooktacular Trunk or Treat celebration on October 30, 2026, from 3–6 p.m. at 2050 Caton St., New Orleans, LA 70122! Enjoy an afternoon of Halloween fun featuring games, food, a costume contest, a spacewalk, and face painting. All are welcome, and the event is free for children ages 15 and under. Come dressed in your Halloween best and celebrate with the community! To register for the costume contest, call 504-335-2200.