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We've Got a Story to Tell

We've Got a Story to Tell

Our immersive history and culture tour moves you through historic space on Bayou Road with live conductors, augmented reality, and soundscape. It closes with a one-man performance that brings Captain André Cailloux into the present moment. Bring comfortable shoes, a fully charged phone, and someone who needs to hear this story.

André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice
$15-$45
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice
(504) 215-8601
info@accneworleans.com
https://www.accneworleans.com/
André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice
2541 Bayou Road
New Orleans, Louisiana 70119
5042338103
liz@folkriot.com
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=322679