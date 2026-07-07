Wheels in Motion 2026 Series Finale – WCMX & Skateboarding Community

Join TNT 360 Mobility, the City of Kenner Recreation Department, S.M.C.L. Foundation & Associates, the World WCMX Federation, and community partners for the Wheels in Motion 2026 Series Finale on Saturday, October 10, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Wentwood Playground Skatepark in Kenner.

Wheels in Motion is an inclusive WCMX and adaptive skateboarding program creating opportunities for people with disabilities to experience action sports, build confidence, develop new skills, and connect with the community.

The October 10 finale will bring athletes, families, volunteers, community organizations, sponsors, and supporters together for an afternoon of adaptive sports, demonstrations, activities, and community engagement.

The event will feature WCMX and adaptive skateboarding, opportunities to learn more about adaptive sports, a special vehicle showcase presented with Superior Van & Mobility, community partners and exhibitors, and special guests including Big Easy Roller Derby.

The event is designed to welcome both experienced adaptive athletes and people who are simply interested in discovering what adaptive sports are all about.

Saturday, October 10, 2026

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Wentwood Playground Skatepark

200 W. Loyola Drive, Kenner, LA 70065

Wheels in Motion is presented by TNT 360 Mobility with the support of the City of Kenner Recreation Department, S.M.C.L. Foundation & Associates, World WCMX Federation, PCG Medical, Superior Van & Mobility, Box Wheelchairs, Free The Wheel Foundation, Team Pack A Lunch, Ability Skateboarding & Action Sports, Action Park Alliance, Unified Motion, and additional community partners.

Come out, meet the athletes, experience adaptive action sports, and help us close out the 2026 Wheels in Motion series strong.