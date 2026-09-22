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Witches Luncheon

Witches Luncheon

This Halloween, Criollo Restaurant in the heart of the French Quarter within the historic Hotel Monteleone is stirring up a special themed Friday Pre Fixe lunch menu for $75, complete with live entertainment and festive fun to kick off the weekend.
The three-course menu includes:
Choice of first course:
• Wedge Salad with iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, tomatoes, onion rings, a white balsamic reduction and gorgonzola dressing
• Seafood gumbo with gulf shrimp and blue crab
Choice of second course:
• Braised Beef Short Rib with root vegetable pureé, crispy potatoes and saffron glazed carrots
• Speckled Trout Almondine with green beans and a lemon brown butter
• Rigatoni Arrabiata with spicy tomato sauce, eggplant, parmesan, olives and pine nuts
The Poison Apple which includes Granny Smith mousse, cinnamon cremeux and calvados compote

Criollo Restaurant
$ 75
01:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Monteleone
https://www.hotelmonteleone.com/
Criollo Restaurant
214 Royal Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
https://criollonola.com/