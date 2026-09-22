Witches Luncheon

This Halloween, Criollo Restaurant in the heart of the French Quarter within the historic Hotel Monteleone is stirring up a special themed Friday Pre Fixe lunch menu for $75, complete with live entertainment and festive fun to kick off the weekend.

The three-course menu includes:

Choice of first course:

• Wedge Salad with iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, tomatoes, onion rings, a white balsamic reduction and gorgonzola dressing

• Seafood gumbo with gulf shrimp and blue crab

Choice of second course:

• Braised Beef Short Rib with root vegetable pureé, crispy potatoes and saffron glazed carrots

• Speckled Trout Almondine with green beans and a lemon brown butter

• Rigatoni Arrabiata with spicy tomato sauce, eggplant, parmesan, olives and pine nuts

The Poison Apple which includes Granny Smith mousse, cinnamon cremeux and calvados compote